Looking for a Kawasaki 750 ZXi stator with cover assembly, Green, must be freshwater, clean, excellent condition. Please know, the Zxi is different from other 750 stators. SS, SSxi, Sxi ect will NOT work.

Also need a Zxi green #29 cyl. (or any green Big Pin Cyl) Prefer standard bore, will bore up from there.

Please email watcon@watcon.com

Thank you,

John