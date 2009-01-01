|
|
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
WTD Kaw 750 ZXi Stator / Cover assy & cyl
Looking for a Kawasaki 750 ZXi stator with cover assembly, Green, must be freshwater, clean, excellent condition. Please know, the Zxi is different from other 750 stators. SS, SSxi, Sxi ect will NOT work.
Also need a Zxi green #29 cyl. (or any green Big Pin Cyl) Prefer standard bore, will bore up from there.
Please email watcon@watcon.com
Thank you,
John
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules