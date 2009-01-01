Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 93 gtx gremlin #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Nov 2010 Location Australia Age 42 Posts 418 93 gtx gremlin Hi guys,

I have a 93 gtx which I fitted a 717 into about 6yrs ago.

All was well til someone connected battery in reverse & popped the cdi.

I just recently purchased an after market cdi (dont judge, only getting running again to sell) and now it will start but the moment you release the start button it beeps temp warning & stalls.

I disconnected the temp sensor- no different.

Put lanyard on & shorted across the start solinoid- no different.

Without forking out the big dollars for genuine cdi, can you guys think of a possible wiring issue or something silly may have missed?

