Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Only change is SBN44 to 46 #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Dec 2012 Location san diego Age 38 Posts 181 Only change is SBN44 to 46 On any motor/pipe setup, if the only change you made was SBN 44 to 46 would jetting change significantly Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules