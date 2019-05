Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Low top end, Pump plug and seal? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2018 Location Virginia Age 31 Posts 3 Low top end, Pump plug and seal? Last season I did the ribbon delete and Riva air filter. I immediately noticed the skis rev limiter from a hole shot. This season not so much rev limiter and top speed is only 44MPH. Also the torque doesnít seem to be there anymore either. I had a Code 63 I believe was due to oil being overfilled, but still idle high around 2,500 after itís warmed up.



