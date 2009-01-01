 KAW 440/550 Westcoast Pipe, spring, manifold, prop, intake
  Today, 01:10 PM
    moman5373
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jul 2011
    Location
    Clovis, CA
    Posts
    53

    KAW 440/550 Westcoast Pipe, spring, manifold, prop, intake

    Selling some 440/550 parts. Prices include shipping inside the USA.

    440/550 Westcoast Pipe $170
    Ocean Pro 45 degree intake manifold for piston port 440/550 $50
    440/550 Polished exhaust elbow. $30
    440/550 pole spring. $20
    440 Skat Trak prop 16 degree. $30

  Today, 01:11 PM
    moman5373
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jul 2011
    Location
    Clovis, CA
    Posts
    53

    Re: KAW 440/550 Westcoast Pipe, spring, manifold, prop, intake

    The intake is for a 44mm Mikuni.
