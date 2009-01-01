|
KAW 440/550 Westcoast Pipe, spring, manifold, prop, intake
Selling some 440/550 parts. Prices include shipping inside the USA.
440/550 Westcoast Pipe $170
Ocean Pro 45 degree intake manifold for piston port 440/550 $50
440/550 Polished exhaust elbow. $30
440/550 pole spring. $20
440 Skat Trak prop 16 degree. $30
Re: KAW 440/550 Westcoast Pipe, spring, manifold, prop, intake
The intake is for a 44mm Mikuni.
