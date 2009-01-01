Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2015 seadoo spark- broken handle bar / steering #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2018 Location GA Age 50 Posts 5 2015 seadoo spark- broken handle bar / steering Hey all,



So the right side handle bar complete with the throttle broke right off my 2015 seadoo spark sending driver tumbling. no one was hurt. I looked up this issue and saw there was a recall on the 2014 model. Several questions. First and foremost is replacing the handle bar even possible and what would be a reasonable range for repair cost for something like this? (It can be fixed right??). Also i bought it from a large dealer. Should they be the first point of contact to see if the factory recall exists for my model? if it does, does that mean it will be fixed for free or is that just wishful thinking? Thanks!! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) seadooracer606 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

