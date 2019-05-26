Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: JS 550 parts #1 Resident Guru Join Date Jun 2009 Location PW, CO Age 48 Posts 1,076 JS 550 parts All items off running ski



Clean e-box 100.00



Kerker 2 piece pipe 150.00



Aluminum waterbox 100.00



Start stop switch w/lanyard face plate, no lanyard 75.00



Aluminum finger throttle, missing 1 screw 20.00



West coast exhaust manifold 100.00



Ocean pro 45 degree intake w/bn44, no f/a 100.00



Ocean pro cylinder, .5 over, I'd do a hone 250.00



550 starter 50.00



PJS steering plate 75.00



Blue anodized driveshaft cover 25.00



Jetsport head, 1 dome chewed 30.00



Prices + pp fee's and flat rate shipping



IMG_20190526_193021298.jpgIMG_20190526_193314303.jpgIMG_20190526_193438319.jpgIMG_20190526_193157041.jpgIMG_20190526_193426354.jpgIMG_20190526_193129722.jpgIMG_20190526_193124697.jpgIMG_20190526_193104976.jpgIMG_20190526_193050191.jpgIMG_20190526_192913818.jpg

IMG_20190526_192941018.jpg (1.48 MB, 7 views) IMG_20190526_193616356.jpg (1.54 MB, 5 views)



I got 99 sockets but a 10mm aint one #2 Resident Guru Join Date Jun 2009 Location PW, CO Age 48 Posts 1,076 Re: JS 550 parts More to come-



JS pump with stainless impeller



Quad fin ride plate



Scoop intake grate



Bilge pump, bracket and float switch



Hull braces with nose brace



