 JS 550 parts
Thread: JS 550 parts

  Yesterday, 10:09 PM #1
    rock_smasher
    rock_smasher is online now
    Resident Guru rock_smasher's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2009
    Location
    PW, CO
    Age
    48
    Posts
    1,076

    JS 550 parts

    All items off running ski

    Clean e-box 100.00

    Kerker 2 piece pipe 150.00

    Aluminum waterbox 100.00

    Start stop switch w/lanyard face plate, no lanyard 75.00

    Aluminum finger throttle, missing 1 screw 20.00

    West coast exhaust manifold 100.00

    Ocean pro 45 degree intake w/bn44, no f/a 100.00

    Ocean pro cylinder, .5 over, I'd do a hone 250.00

    550 starter 50.00

    PJS steering plate 75.00

    Blue anodized driveshaft cover 25.00

    Jetsport head, 1 dome chewed 30.00

    Prices + pp fee's and flat rate shipping

    IMG_20190526_193021298.jpgIMG_20190526_193314303.jpgIMG_20190526_193438319.jpgIMG_20190526_193157041.jpgIMG_20190526_193426354.jpgIMG_20190526_193129722.jpgIMG_20190526_193124697.jpgIMG_20190526_193104976.jpgIMG_20190526_193050191.jpgIMG_20190526_192913818.jpg
    Those who will beat their swords into plows, will plow for those who do not.

    I got 99 sockets but a 10mm aint one
  Yesterday, 10:33 PM #2
    Re: JS 550 parts

    More to come-

    JS pump with stainless impeller

    Quad fin ride plate

    Scoop intake grate

    Bilge pump, bracket and float switch

    Hull braces with nose brace
    Those who will beat their swords into plows, will plow for those who do not.

    I got 99 sockets but a 10mm aint one
