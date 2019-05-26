Thread: JS 550 parts

All items off running ski
Clean e-box 100.00
Kerker 2 piece pipe 150.00
Aluminum waterbox 100.00
Start stop switch w/lanyard face plate, no lanyard 75.00
Aluminum finger throttle, missing 1 screw 20.00
West coast exhaust manifold 100.00
Ocean pro 45 degree intake w/bn44, no f/a 100.00
Ocean pro cylinder, .5 over, I'd do a hone 250.00
550 starter 50.00
PJS steering plate 75.00
Blue anodized driveshaft cover 25.00
Jetsport head, 1 dome chewed 30.00
Prices + pp fee's and flat rate shipping
