 96 Seadoo XP 800 engine in 95 SPX
  Today, 09:00 PM
    96 Seadoo XP 800 engine in 95 SPX

    Hi all, I got the chance to buy a running 96 XP 800 with no title for $100! My question is, is it possible to mate the 800 in the 95 SPX that has the 657? The motor mounts look different (SPX has 4, XP has 3) but has anyone successfully swapped the engines?
