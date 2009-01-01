Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 96 Seadoo XP 800 engine in 95 SPX #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2019 Location Kentucky Age 25 Posts 4 96 Seadoo XP 800 engine in 95 SPX Hi all, I got the chance to buy a running 96 XP 800 with no title for $100! My question is, is it possible to mate the 800 in the 95 SPX that has the 657? The motor mounts look different (SPX has 4, XP has 3) but has anyone successfully swapped the engines? Last edited by agrant2312; Today at 09:05 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

