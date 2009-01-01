Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 650sx: stator replaced, still having issues, need advice! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2019 Location NC Posts 16 650sx: stator replaced, still having issues, need advice! Where do I start. A while back I had an issue where the ski just cut off. Tried two different coils and no go. Replaced the stator and flywheel and I've got Spark. I've got 150 psi of compression on both cylinders. If I use the primer then I get a little kickback like it's having pre ignition but it runs for a nanosecond then cuts off. The first time this happened, I pulled the flywheel back off and it had sheared the Woodruff key. I installed the flywheel with a new Woodruff key and the same thing happened?? I remove the flywheel again and found that the Woodruff key was intact. My first thought was ignition timing, but the stator is on the original zero degree mark, but it's still not starting. I believe that the Woodruff key sheared because of the pre ignition issue. Has anyone else experienced anything like this? #2 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 1,673 Re: 650sx: stator replaced, still having issues, need advice! Aftermarket Cdi ? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 1 guests) Bionic racing, PwcRyan Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

