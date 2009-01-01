Results 1 to 7 of 7 Thread: 1997 GTS 720 backfiring #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2014 Location jacksonville, fl Posts 15 1997 GTS 720 backfiring What is causing my 720 GTS engine to backfire, it will start and idle good up to 1/3 throttle, but starts to backfire at more then 1/3 throttle #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,484 Re: 1997 GTS 720 backfiring When was the last time the carb was rebuilt/cleaned ?? When was the last time it ran right ?? Last edited by Grumpy Old Guy; Today at 03:35 PM . #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2014 Location jacksonville, fl Posts 15 Re: 1997 GTS 720 backfiring I rebuilt the 1st carb two times, and that did not fix it, so i put another carb on it, same problem #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2014 Location jacksonville, fl Posts 15 Re: 1997 GTS 720 backfiring It was a used engine and i don't have history on when it last ran, comp at 150psi, starts good idles good. #5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2008 Location The flakka capitol of Florida Age 37 Posts 3,960 Re: 1997 GTS 720 backfiring New plugs, check rectifier, check fuel selector for clogs, replace fuel line, inspect pulse lines How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?





#6 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2014 Location jacksonville, fl Posts 15 Re: 1997 GTS 720 backfiring Do you think it is going lean? i have installed new fuel lines, filter,pulse line, and installed a good fuel selector, Why rectifier? #7 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,484 Re: 1997 GTS 720 backfiring Sounds like a carb issue,what kind of kit did you use ?? Does it have a accel pump ?? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 9 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 9 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

