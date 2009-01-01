|
1997 GTS 720 backfiring
What is causing my 720 GTS engine to backfire, it will start and idle good up to 1/3 throttle, but starts to backfire at more then 1/3 throttle
-
Re: 1997 GTS 720 backfiring
When was the last time the carb was rebuilt/cleaned ?? When was the last time it ran right ??
-
Re: 1997 GTS 720 backfiring
I rebuilt the 1st carb two times, and that did not fix it, so i put another carb on it, same problem
-
Re: 1997 GTS 720 backfiring
It was a used engine and i don't have history on when it last ran, comp at 150psi, starts good idles good.
-
Re: 1997 GTS 720 backfiring
New plugs, check rectifier, check fuel selector for clogs, replace fuel line, inspect pulse lines
-
Re: 1997 GTS 720 backfiring
Do you think it is going lean? i have installed new fuel lines, filter,pulse line, and installed a good fuel selector, Why rectifier?
-
Re: 1997 GTS 720 backfiring
Sounds like a carb issue,what kind of kit did you use ?? Does it have a accel pump ??
