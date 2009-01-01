 1997 GTS 720 backfiring
  Today, 03:22 PM
    homebrewdoo
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    jacksonville, fl
    Posts
    15

    1997 GTS 720 backfiring

    What is causing my 720 GTS engine to backfire, it will start and idle good up to 1/3 throttle, but starts to backfire at more then 1/3 throttle
  Today, 03:35 PM
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,484

    Re: 1997 GTS 720 backfiring

    When was the last time the carb was rebuilt/cleaned ?? When was the last time it ran right ??
  Today, 03:41 PM
    homebrewdoo
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    jacksonville, fl
    Posts
    15

    Re: 1997 GTS 720 backfiring

    I rebuilt the 1st carb two times, and that did not fix it, so i put another carb on it, same problem
  Today, 03:53 PM
    homebrewdoo
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    jacksonville, fl
    Posts
    15

    Re: 1997 GTS 720 backfiring

    It was a used engine and i don't have history on when it last ran, comp at 150psi, starts good idles good.
  Today, 04:25 PM
    kcr357
    Join Date
    Sep 2008
    Location
    The flakka capitol of Florida
    Age
    37
    Posts
    3,960

    Re: 1997 GTS 720 backfiring

    New plugs, check rectifier, check fuel selector for clogs, replace fuel line, inspect pulse lines
    How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?


    "You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"
    "Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. "
  Today, 04:35 PM
    homebrewdoo
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    jacksonville, fl
    Posts
    15

    Re: 1997 GTS 720 backfiring

    Do you think it is going lean? i have installed new fuel lines, filter,pulse line, and installed a good fuel selector, Why rectifier?
  Today, 05:13 PM
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,484

    Re: 1997 GTS 720 backfiring

    Sounds like a carb issue,what kind of kit did you use ?? Does it have a accel pump ??
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 