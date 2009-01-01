Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: WTB 650 or 750 engine for X2. Soon please! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2013 Location Dover Age 48 Posts 9 WTB 650 or 750 engine for X2. Soon please! Looking for a 650 or 750 engine for a X2 I just bought and found the engine wasnt salvageable. Please let me know what you have. Id like to be on the water this summer! #2 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 1,670 Re: WTB 650 or 750 engine for X2. Soon please! Big pin 750 #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2013 Location Dover Age 48 Posts 9 Re: WTB 650 or 750 engine for X2. Soon please! PM sent Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

