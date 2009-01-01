 WTB 650 or 750 engine for X2. Soon please!
    WTB 650 or 750 engine for X2. Soon please!

    Looking for a 650 or 750 engine for a X2 I just bought and found the engine wasnt salvageable. Please let me know what you have. Id like to be on the water this summer!
    Re: WTB 650 or 750 engine for X2. Soon please!

    Big pin 750
    Re: WTB 650 or 750 engine for X2. Soon please!

    PM sent
