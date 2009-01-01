 New SXR 800 Owner With a Few Noon Questions
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 08:42 AM #1
    Dan87951
    Dan87951 is offline
    PWCToday Guru Dan87951's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2004
    Location
    MI
    Age
    37
    Posts
    444

    New SXR 800 Owner With a Few Noon Questions

    Hello, I just purchased a new to me SXR 800 stand up jet ski and can't for the life of me figure out how to get the pole piece to lock in the up right position. The owners manual says there is a lock pin but mine doesn't seem to have it. Did this design change from model year to model year? Also with the engine cover on and "locked in" there is still some play in the hood itself -- I can pick it up 1/8". Is that normal?

    Thanks
    04' Shorelander Double Trailer
    98' Sea Doo SPX Mint
    96' Sea Doo HX Mint
    95' Sea Doo XP800 Mint
    95' Sea Doo XP800 - Rescue project (almost done)
    99' Sea Doo XPL - rescue (project on hold)
    97' Tigershark Daytona 1000 - Another rescue project (see videos below)
    My Jet Ski videos below.
    https://www.youtube.com/playlist?lis...wmp0jqpvLFpgmZ
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:48 AM #2
    john zigler
    john zigler is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home john zigler's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2003
    Location
    wisconsin
    Age
    52
    Posts
    8,666

    Re: New SXR 800 Owner With a Few Noon Questions

    All SXR 800's are the same - there should be a pole lock on the LH side of the pole mount. It is a little rod that flips over/down to hold the pole up. It is not uncommon for them to be broken, and missing.

    Your hood should lock down tight. You should NOT b e able to lift it at all. You may have a bod, and or missing hood seal (Under the hood, in a channel) or bad/broken front hood hooks.
    RCJS also doing business as WATCON
    608-743-1305 9am to 5pm CST m-f
    email watcon@watcon.com

    Please visit our web sites

    new parts / products / services www.watcon.com
    used parts www.rockcountyjetski.webs.com
    thank you

    Please check out and like WATCON on Facebook
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 09:45 AM #3
    Dan87951
    Dan87951 is offline
    PWCToday Guru Dan87951's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2004
    Location
    MI
    Age
    37
    Posts
    444

    Re: New SXR 800 Owner With a Few Noon Questions

    Quote Originally Posted by john zigler View Post
    All SXR 800's are the same - there should be a pole lock on the LH side of the pole mount. It is a little rod that flips over/down to hold the pole up. It is not uncommon for them to be broken, and missing.

    Your hood should lock down tight. You should NOT b e able to lift it at all. You may have a bod, and or missing hood seal (Under the hood, in a channel) or bad/broken front hood hooks.
    Mine must be missing. I don't see anything like that on the LH side of the pole mount. Do you know if there is a aftermarket solution?

    I think I have the front hood figured out, i'll chalk that up to an error on my part -- didn't have it latched properly.
    04' Shorelander Double Trailer
    98' Sea Doo SPX Mint
    96' Sea Doo HX Mint
    95' Sea Doo XP800 Mint
    95' Sea Doo XP800 - Rescue project (almost done)
    99' Sea Doo XPL - rescue (project on hold)
    97' Tigershark Daytona 1000 - Another rescue project (see videos below)
    My Jet Ski videos below.
    https://www.youtube.com/playlist?lis...wmp0jqpvLFpgmZ
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 4 guests)

  1. Kershawman

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 