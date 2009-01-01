Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: New SXR 800 Owner With a Few Noon Questions #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jun 2004 Location MI Age 37 Posts 444 New SXR 800 Owner With a Few Noon Questions Hello, I just purchased a new to me SXR 800 stand up jet ski and can't for the life of me figure out how to get the pole piece to lock in the up right position. The owners manual says there is a lock pin but mine doesn't seem to have it. Did this design change from model year to model year? Also with the engine cover on and "locked in" there is still some play in the hood itself -- I can pick it up 1/8". Is that normal?



Thanks

98' Sea Doo SPX Mint

96' Sea Doo HX Mint

95' Sea Doo XP800 Mint

95' Sea Doo XP800 - Rescue project (almost done)

99' Sea Doo XPL - rescue (project on hold)

97' Tigershark Daytona 1000 - Another rescue project (see videos below)

My Jet Ski videos below.

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?lis...wmp0jqpvLFpgmZ 04' Shorelander Double Trailer98' Sea Doo SPX Mint96' Sea Doo HX Mint95' Sea Doo XP800 Mint95' Sea Doo XP800 - Rescue project (almost done)99' Sea Doo XPL - rescue (project on hold)97' Tigershark Daytona 1000 - Another rescue project (see videos below)My Jet Ski videos below. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2003 Location wisconsin Age 52 Posts 8,666 Re: New SXR 800 Owner With a Few Noon Questions All SXR 800's are the same - there should be a pole lock on the LH side of the pole mount. It is a little rod that flips over/down to hold the pole up. It is not uncommon for them to be broken, and missing.



Your hood should lock down tight. You should NOT b e able to lift it at all. You may have a bod, and or missing hood seal (Under the hood, in a channel) or bad/broken front hood hooks.

608-743-1305 9am to 5pm CST m-f

email



Please visit our web sites



new parts / products / services

used parts

thank you



Please check out and like WATCON on Facebook RCJS also doing business as WATCON608-743-1305 9am to 5pm CST m-femail watcon@watcon.com Please visit our web sitesnew parts / products / services www.watcon.com used parts www.rockcountyjetski.webs.com thank youPlease check out and like WATCON on Facebook #3 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jun 2004 Location MI Age 37 Posts 444 Re: New SXR 800 Owner With a Few Noon Questions Originally Posted by john zigler Originally Posted by All SXR 800's are the same - there should be a pole lock on the LH side of the pole mount. It is a little rod that flips over/down to hold the pole up. It is not uncommon for them to be broken, and missing.



Your hood should lock down tight. You should NOT b e able to lift it at all. You may have a bod, and or missing hood seal (Under the hood, in a channel) or bad/broken front hood hooks.



I think I have the front hood figured out, i'll chalk that up to an error on my part -- didn't have it latched properly.

98' Sea Doo SPX Mint

96' Sea Doo HX Mint

95' Sea Doo XP800 Mint

95' Sea Doo XP800 - Rescue project (almost done)

99' Sea Doo XPL - rescue (project on hold)

97' Tigershark Daytona 1000 - Another rescue project (see videos below)

My Jet Ski videos below.

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?lis...wmp0jqpvLFpgmZ 04' Shorelander Double Trailer98' Sea Doo SPX Mint96' Sea Doo HX Mint95' Sea Doo XP800 Mint95' Sea Doo XP800 - Rescue project (almost done)99' Sea Doo XPL - rescue (project on hold)97' Tigershark Daytona 1000 - Another rescue project (see videos below)My Jet Ski videos below. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 4 guests) Kershawman Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules