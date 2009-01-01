|
New SXR 800 Owner With a Few Noon Questions
Hello, I just purchased a new to me SXR 800 stand up jet ski and can't for the life of me figure out how to get the pole piece to lock in the up right position. The owners manual says there is a lock pin but mine doesn't seem to have it. Did this design change from model year to model year? Also with the engine cover on and "locked in" there is still some play in the hood itself -- I can pick it up 1/8". Is that normal?
Thanks
Re: New SXR 800 Owner With a Few Noon Questions
All SXR 800's are the same - there should be a pole lock on the LH side of the pole mount. It is a little rod that flips over/down to hold the pole up. It is not uncommon for them to be broken, and missing.
Your hood should lock down tight. You should NOT b e able to lift it at all. You may have a bod, and or missing hood seal (Under the hood, in a channel) or bad/broken front hood hooks.
Re: New SXR 800 Owner With a Few Noon Questions
Mine must be missing. I don't see anything like that on the LH side of the pole mount. Do you know if there is a aftermarket solution?
I think I have the front hood figured out, i'll chalk that up to an error on my part -- didn't have it latched properly.
