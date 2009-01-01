|
Huntington Beach Moto-Surf & Freeride
After the success of last years event, we are pleased to announce the 2nd Annual Huntington Beach Moto-Surf & Freeride, April 5-7 at the Huntington Beach Pier (south side)! This much anticipated event will feature 2 days of IJSBA sanctioned watercraft racing & Freeride competition. We are working diligently to have the event filmed and edited into two (2) - 1/2 hour shows on MAV Tv and will be making announcements as soon as this becomes finalized.
We are still finalizing the sponsorship for the event and will be making announcements as to all the sponsors once they become finalized. For registration and event details visit RPM Racing Enterprises: https://rpmracingent.com/
IJSBA: https://www.ijsba.com/ Tittle Sponsors: Hot Products: https://www.hotproductsusa.com/
Impros: https://impros.com/store/
Media Sponsor: Westside Media Group: http://www.westsidemediagroup.com/
For video commercial inquiries email: lewis@westsidemediagroup.com steve@wcwcc.com
Production & Post Production: Westside Media Group Producer: Lewis/Steven Director/Editor: Steven Camera Operator: Adam Hyatt Voiceover: Dave Arnold Additional footage: Chris Morrison
