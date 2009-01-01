|
96 SPX dumping oil
its dumping oil from the exhaust after I turn it off.
Maybe i have maladjustment in the oil injection setting or crank seals out ?
Can someone describe to me how to set the oil injection lever? I turned it around one turn for tension and connected the cable to it.
Thanks
Top Dog
Re: 96 SPX dumping oil
Rotary shaft seal is wore out
Top Dog
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 96 SPX dumping oil
Was the engine hard to start? If you are lucky, that oil you see,
may just be fuel from a flooded engine.
Bill M.
Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed
