 96 SPX dumping oil
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Today, 08:12 PM #1
    Skijunk
    Skijunk is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Aug 2010
    Location
    Mississippi
    Posts
    137

    96 SPX dumping oil

    its dumping oil from the exhaust after I turn it off.

    Maybe i have maladjustment in the oil injection setting or crank seals out ?

    Can someone describe to me how to set the oil injection lever? I turned it around one turn for tension and connected the cable to it.

    Thanks
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:07 PM #2
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is online now
    Top Dog Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    1,668

    Re: 96 SPX dumping oil

    Rotary shaft seal is wore out
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 09:12 PM #3
    wire4money
    wire4money is online now
    Top Dog wire4money's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2008
    Location
    Central Oregon
    Age
    45
    Posts
    1,620

    Re: 96 SPX dumping oil

    Or inner crank seals
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 09:12 PM #4
    wmazz
    wmazz is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home wmazz's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Riverside, CA
    Age
    59
    Posts
    2,621
    Blog Entries
    6

    Re: 96 SPX dumping oil

    Quote Originally Posted by Skijunk View Post
    its dumping oil from the exhaust after I turn it off.
    Was the engine hard to start? If you are lucky, that oil you see,
    may just be fuel from a flooded engine.


    Bill M.
    Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed


    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)

  1. Bionic racing

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 