Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 96 SPX dumping oil #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2010 Location Mississippi Posts 137 96 SPX dumping oil its dumping oil from the exhaust after I turn it off.



Maybe i have maladjustment in the oil injection setting or crank seals out ?



Can someone describe to me how to set the oil injection lever? I turned it around one turn for tension and connected the cable to it.



Thanks #2 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 1,668 Re: 96 SPX dumping oil Rotary shaft seal is wore out #3 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2008 Location Central Oregon Age 45 Posts 1,620 Re: 96 SPX dumping oil Or inner crank seals #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2013 Location Riverside, CA Age 59 Posts 2,621 Blog Entries 6 Re: 96 SPX dumping oil Originally Posted by Skijunk Originally Posted by its dumping oil from the exhaust after I turn it off.

may just be fuel from a flooded engine.





Bill M. Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed





Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) Bionic racing Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules