Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: New plugs, New Wgs, no codes. Only 5000rpm. Any ideas #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2019 Location Apex, NC Age 42 Posts 5 New plugs, New Wgs, no codes. Only 5000rpm. Any ideas Just as the title said. I was getting intermittent wgs codes. But the ski would do 6krpms and 60mph on the dreamomeyer. Today I noticed with the new WGS I could not get past 5K rpms and 50mph. Plugs and ecm are new too. Any ideas?



Oil is also clean and fresh and exhaust manifold is new too. Last edited by Sethman919; Today at 08:05 PM . #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2019 Location Apex, NC Age 42 Posts 5 Re: New plugs, New Wgs, no codes. Only 5000rpm. Any ideas Disregard. I'm stupid. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2013 Location NJ Age 38 Posts 15 Re: New plugs, New Wgs, no codes. Only 5000rpm. Any ideas The causes could be as follows which depends on the following:



If the ski will not rev past 5000 rpm even when the engine is cold than you most likely have a problem with the wastegate opening too soon or its slightly stuck open. You may also have a leak in the exhaust or intake air. Try disconnecting the wastegate air hose:



Screen Shot 2019-05-25 at 8.43.06 PM.png



While the air hose is disconnected, the ski should have ridiculous acceleration however, the ecu will detect this a throw code 45 shortly after and go to limp home mode. Just reconnect the air hose and turn the ski off until the screen goes off to reset the ecu. If while the hose is disconnected, you still do not have power than you most likely have a problem with the turbo or wastegate.



If the ski revs past 5000 rpms and than becomes sluggish as the engine warms. Than you either are using the wrong octane fuel (Ski requires 91 or higher) or the intercooler needs to be cleaned because the intake air is too hot and the ECU is retarding the timing. The ski will also become sluggish while in warm water like what's found in the back bays. Ocean water will be best because it's cooler. #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2013 Location NJ Age 38 Posts 15 Re: New plugs, New Wgs, no codes. Only 5000rpm. Any ideas Originally Posted by Sethman919 Originally Posted by Disregard. I'm stupid. #5 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2019 Location Apex, NC Age 42 Posts 5 Re: New plugs, New Wgs, no codes. Only 5000rpm. Any ideas When I replaced the WGS I forgot to plug it in.

