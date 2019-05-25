Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 90' js440 igniter question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2018 Location Boise, ID Posts 6 90' js440 igniter question Hey there, my wife has turned over our js440 project to me since we have a no spark issue. I know people were saying the the stop button can malfunction on these but I do not believe this is the issue. I took apart the electrical box to check for corrosion when I noticed the connector cord that ties into the igniter CDI had some problems. One of the connections looks like it sparked and I'm wondering if the igniter is bad. Here are some pictures...











My questions are...

Is there anyway to but a multimeter on this and check the igniter?

Are the pictures evidence enough to determine its the problem?

Where to find new parts?



Thanks all! #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2013 Location Riverside, CA Age 59 Posts 2,621 Blog Entries 6 Re: 90' js440 igniter question Always test spark with both plugs grounded at the same time



Is the ground wire fried?



There are 2 basic tests.



1). Swap out the coil with a known good coil. If no spark, look at grounds,

and then the stator.



2). An AC voltage test on the stator. If either of the stator coils fail, you

found the problem.



Test for ACV between the exciter and pulser coils and ground while cranking

the engine over.



CAUTION: Crank the engine over with spark plugs in the head, and plug

wires grounded to the head nuts to prevent the engine from firing.



Test vac at the 5 wire connector from the stator while it is still connected to

the ebox. Reconnect the ground jumper wire from the engine to the ebox.



(1) (exciter coil) Red wire from stator & Black wire from the stator. Greater than

60 vac



(2) (Pulser coil) Gray wire from stator & Black wire from the stator. 30 to 35vac



The only other tests are to check the spark plug wire continuity, check for broken

high tension wires. check the spark plug cap connection, and to disconnect the

black and white wire from the stop switch relay, or the terminal inside the ebox.







Bill M. Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed





