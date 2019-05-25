|
|
-
90' js440 igniter question
Hey there, my wife has turned over our js440 project to me since we have a no spark issue. I know people were saying the the stop button can malfunction on these but I do not believe this is the issue. I took apart the electrical box to check for corrosion when I noticed the connector cord that ties into the igniter CDI had some problems. One of the connections looks like it sparked and I'm wondering if the igniter is bad. Here are some pictures...
My questions are...
Is there anyway to but a multimeter on this and check the igniter?
Are the pictures evidence enough to determine its the problem?
Where to find new parts?
Thanks all!
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 90' js440 igniter question
Always test spark with both plugs grounded at the same time
Is the ground wire fried?
There are 2 basic tests.
1). Swap out the coil with a known good coil. If no spark, look at grounds,
and then the stator.
2). An AC voltage test on the stator. If either of the stator coils fail, you
found the problem.
Test for ACV between the exciter and pulser coils and ground while cranking
the engine over.
CAUTION: Crank the engine over with spark plugs in the head, and plug
wires grounded to the head nuts to prevent the engine from firing.
Test vac at the 5 wire connector from the stator while it is still connected to
the ebox. Reconnect the ground jumper wire from the engine to the ebox.
(1) (exciter coil) Red wire from stator & Black wire from the stator. Greater than
60 vac
(2) (Pulser coil) Gray wire from stator & Black wire from the stator. 30 to 35vac
The only other tests are to check the spark plug wire continuity, check for broken
high tension wires. check the spark plug cap connection, and to disconnect the
black and white wire from the stop switch relay, or the terminal inside the ebox.
Bill M.
Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules