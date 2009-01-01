|
Jet Trax pwc lift system
Jet Trax 75D - no longer made. Double rack w/2 warren wenches fits in back of full or midsize pickup truck, no trailer needed! Recomend for up to 2 seaters, not 3. Orig. owner in 1996 towed pickup behind motor home. Remove and store w/4 dolly wheels. New battery and bed baseplate included. Can be modified for ATC's. Located in Indio Ca., am bringing to Las Vegas - $1400. Frank at (925)785-1651 or fseronello@yahoo.com
