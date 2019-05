Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Xl 1200 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2019 Location North Dakota Posts 1 Xl 1200 Looking for some ideas on which direction to go on this problem. 1998 xl 1200. When first running it each time it is low on power and speed, only about 30 mph or so. If run it for 5-10 minutes then let it sit for 20 minutes it runs fine rest of day but seems to smoke excessive. Also noticed during low power period if I prime it while riding it will come out of it as long as I'm priming. Thanks for any info. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

