650sx stator: 4 wire and 5 wire???
I made the mistake of ordering a 4 wire stator when my previous was a 5 wire.
The 5 wire has 2 yellow and 1 black wire coming from the charging coil. The black wire is connecting to the rectifier. I've read that this wire is only an "extra ground". Is this true?
The 4 wire stator has only 2 brown wires coming from the charging coil and going to the rectifier. There is one black wire coming out of the charging coil and grounding to the stator body itself. Do I need to run that wire to the rectifier or can I just ground that rectifier connection?
