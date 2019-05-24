 Name that failure - Seizure
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 06:49 PM #1
    mphudak
    mphudak is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2018
    Location
    Atlanta
    Posts
    18

    Name that failure - Seizure

    I'm trying to determine what caused this seizure. Same on frt and rear cylinder pistons on the intake/injector side and the seizure pretty much matches the port window. My initial thoughts are the fuel washed the intake side of the piston and caused the damage. Ski is a 2004 RFI and seemed to be running rich.
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Last edited by mphudak; Today at 06:49 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:09 PM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,479

    Re: Name that failure - Seizure

    Just rebuilt ??? Whats the story ??
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 07:44 PM #3
    mphudak
    mphudak is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2018
    Location
    Atlanta
    Posts
    18

    Re: Name that failure - Seizure

    Bought ski as a basket case last year that had overheated and I rebuilt it. Complete fresh motor, rebuilt crank, top end and was pressure tested good. Has new OEM injectors, all new cooling lines. TPS was checked, reset to factory spec (have my own mpem programmer) and confirmed it has the proper Bosch computer for the black/ribbed cylinders. Seemed to be running fine then fouled a plug and ran great for the next hour or so. I've built a number of SeaDoo's and this one has me stumped.

    Just took a better pic of the mag cylinder. Odd markings on top of the piston is the reflection from the camera flash.
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Last edited by mphudak; Today at 07:51 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 