I'm trying to determine what caused this seizure. Same on frt and rear cylinder pistons on the intake/injector side and the seizure pretty much matches the port window. My initial thoughts are the fuel washed the intake side of the piston and caused the damage. Ski is a 2004 RFI and seemed to be running rich.
Bought ski as a basket case last year that had overheated and I rebuilt it. Complete fresh motor, rebuilt crank, top end and was pressure tested good. Has new OEM injectors, all new cooling lines. TPS was checked, reset to factory spec (have my own mpem programmer) and confirmed it has the proper Bosch computer for the black/ribbed cylinders. Seemed to be running fine then fouled a plug and ran great for the next hour or so. I've built a number of SeaDoo's and this one has me stumped.
Just took a better pic of the mag cylinder. Odd markings on top of the piston is the reflection from the camera flash.