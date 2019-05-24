Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Name that failure - Seizure #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2018 Location Atlanta Posts 18 Name that failure - Seizure I'm trying to determine what caused this seizure. Same on frt and rear cylinder pistons on the intake/injector side and the seizure pretty much matches the port window. My initial thoughts are the fuel washed the intake side of the piston and caused the damage. Ski is a 2004 RFI and seemed to be running rich. Attached Images IMG_20190524_183701.jpg (3.87 MB, 13 views)

IMG_20190524_183701.jpg (3.87 MB, 13 views) IMG_20190524_183707.jpg (4.11 MB, 13 views) Last edited by mphudak; Today at 06:49 PM . #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,479 Re: Name that failure - Seizure Just rebuilt ??? Whats the story ?? #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2018 Location Atlanta Posts 18 Re: Name that failure - Seizure Bought ski as a basket case last year that had overheated and I rebuilt it. Complete fresh motor, rebuilt crank, top end and was pressure tested good. Has new OEM injectors, all new cooling lines. TPS was checked, reset to factory spec (have my own mpem programmer) and confirmed it has the proper Bosch computer for the black/ribbed cylinders. Seemed to be running fine then fouled a plug and ran great for the next hour or so. I've built a number of SeaDoo's and this one has me stumped.



Just took a better pic of the mag cylinder. Odd markings on top of the piston is the reflection from the camera flash. Attached Images IMG_20190524_194730.jpg (3.14 MB, 9 views)

Just took a better pic of the mag cylinder. Odd markings on top of the piston is the reflection from the camera flash. Attached Images IMG_20190524_194730.jpg (3.14 MB, 9 views)

IMG_20190524_194730.jpg (3.14 MB, 9 views) IMG_20190524_195100.jpg (3.70 MB, 7 views)

