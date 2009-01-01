|
PWCToday Newbie
Seadoo spark manual reverse installation
I recently installed a manual reverse on my spark. The handle will not go back and forth all of the time. When I put the ski in last night to try it out it would not work in reverse. More of a neutral than reverse. The gate tab that the cable hooks to by the pump is catching part of the casting for the gate. I can’t figure out what I have wrong. I have watched all of the YouTube videos on the install I can and I don’t see what is wrong. Anyone else have issues with this install?
