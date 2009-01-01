Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Seadoo spark manual reverse installation #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2012 Location Indiana Posts 39 Seadoo spark manual reverse installation I recently installed a manual reverse on my spark. The handle will not go back and forth all of the time. When I put the ski in last night to try it out it would not work in reverse. More of a neutral than reverse. The gate tab that the cable hooks to by the pump is catching part of the casting for the gate. I can’t figure out what I have wrong. I have watched all of the YouTube videos on the install I can and I don’t see what is wrong. Anyone else have issues with this install? Last edited by renegade72; Today at 03:48 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 4 guests) renegade72 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

