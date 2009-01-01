 Yamaha waveblaster sport spec boat
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 03:31 PM #1
    jdmforlife
    jdmforlife is online now
    PWCToday Guru jdmforlife's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2011
    Location
    FLORIDA
    Posts
    396

    Yamaha waveblaster sport spec boat

    Waveblaster sport spec race ready and rips,
    Painted 3 years ago, with Hydro turf mats, umi steering with the quick steer option installed, billet throttle, Blowsion bars, odi grips
    Jettrims seat mod and seat cover.
    This blaster has everything you could do to a spec.
    701 hot rods crank, 62t top and bottom cases, dasa dual intake, vf2 Reeds with new reed pedals just installed, dual 48 Riva powerbombs, tai ceti filters, ada billet girdled Head, msd cdi, brand new oem 62t Yamaha electrical stator, ninja chamber with new head pipe and manifold just installed and was ported and opened up,
    Ada billet couplers
    Thrust down trim, Solas liner, setback kit install,
    New driveline just install last year, hooker prop,
    protec nozzle
    Texas watercross grate and prowatercraft plate
    701 air down kit
    Dual hood strut kit
    B2 steering cable upgrade with ads bracket
    Bilge pump setup installed
    Im sure there are somethings I missed
    6500 firm ready to ride or race.
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 