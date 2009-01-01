Waveblaster sport spec race ready and rips, Painted 3 years ago, with Hydro turf mats, umi steering with the quick steer option installed, billet throttle, Blowsion bars, odi grips Jettrims seat mod and seat cover. This blaster has everything you could do to a spec. 701 hot rods crank, 62t top and bottom cases, dasa dual intake, vf2 Reeds with new reed pedals just installed, dual 48 Riva powerbombs, tai ceti filters, ada billet girdled Head, msd cdi, brand new oem 62t Yamaha electrical stator, ninja chamber with new head pipe and manifold just installed and was ported and opened up, Ada billet couplers Thrust down trim, Solas liner, setback kit install, New driveline just install last year, hooker prop, protec nozzle Texas watercross grate and prowatercraft plate 701 air down kit Dual hood strut kit B2 steering cable upgrade with ads bracket Bilge pump setup installed Im sure there are somethings I missed 6500 firm ready to ride or race.