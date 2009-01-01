Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Yamaha waveblaster sport spec boat #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Mar 2011 Location FLORIDA Posts 396 Yamaha waveblaster sport spec boat Waveblaster sport spec race ready and rips,

Painted 3 years ago, with Hydro turf mats, umi steering with the quick steer option installed, billet throttle, Blowsion bars, odi grips

Jettrims seat mod and seat cover.

This blaster has everything you could do to a spec.

701 hot rods crank, 62t top and bottom cases, dasa dual intake, vf2 Reeds with new reed pedals just installed, dual 48 Riva powerbombs, tai ceti filters, ada billet girdled Head, msd cdi, brand new oem 62t Yamaha electrical stator, ninja chamber with new head pipe and manifold just installed and was ported and opened up,

Ada billet couplers

Thrust down trim, Solas liner, setback kit install,

New driveline just install last year, hooker prop,

protec nozzle

Texas watercross grate and prowatercraft plate

701 air down kit

Dual hood strut kit

B2 steering cable upgrade with ads bracket

Bilge pump setup installed

Im sure there are somethings I missed

