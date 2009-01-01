|
|
-
Wtb: OEM 650sx CDI
Looking for 1 or more oem 4 wire CDI coils in good/great condition. Wouldn't mind trying a nice Bad Attitude coil.
-
Top Dog
-
Re: Wtb: OEM 650sx CDI
4 wire.
Originally Posted by Bionic racing
Four wire or five wire ?
