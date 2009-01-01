 Wtb: OEM 650sx CDI
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 10:30 AM #1
    PwcRyan
    PwcRyan is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2019
    Location
    NC
    Posts
    12

    Wtb: OEM 650sx CDI

    Looking for 1 or more oem 4 wire CDI coils in good/great condition. Wouldn't mind trying a nice Bad Attitude coil.
    Last edited by PwcRyan; Today at 10:43 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:35 AM #2
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is offline
    Top Dog Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    1,660

    Re: Wtb: OEM 650sx CDI

    Four wire or five wire ?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 10:43 AM #3
    PwcRyan
    PwcRyan is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2019
    Location
    NC
    Posts
    12

    Re: Wtb: OEM 650sx CDI

    Quote Originally Posted by Bionic racing View Post
    Four wire or five wire ?
    4 wire.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests)

  1. PwcRyan

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 