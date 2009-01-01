|
Interactive Video Stopwatch
Didn't know where else to throw this up on the forum so hopefully a few of the members can take advantage of this app. New video stopwatch, great for racing, gaining a competitive edge, or just a tool for measuring time on the ski. The app was developed for BMX racing but has branched out to swimming, baseball & softball, track and field, and pretty much anything that requires measuring time. Give it a shot for free as I'm sure this community can take advantage of the awesome array of features. Thanks everyone and enjoy the Memorial Day weekend. Stay safe.
https://www.secondscount.com/
https://www.facebook.com/secondscntapp/
SC1.jpgSC5.jpgSC6.jpg
Re: Interactive Video Stopwatch
Hopefully that app comes with a floatie for your phone. I've seen too many phones take a swim straight to the bottom of the lake.
