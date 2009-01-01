 Interactive Video Stopwatch
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 10:04 AM #1
    calicoss
    calicoss is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    South Florida
    Posts
    3

    Interactive Video Stopwatch

    Didn't know where else to throw this up on the forum so hopefully a few of the members can take advantage of this app. New video stopwatch, great for racing, gaining a competitive edge, or just a tool for measuring time on the ski. The app was developed for BMX racing but has branched out to swimming, baseball & softball, track and field, and pretty much anything that requires measuring time. Give it a shot for free as I'm sure this community can take advantage of the awesome array of features. Thanks everyone and enjoy the Memorial Day weekend. Stay safe.
    https://www.secondscount.com/
    https://www.facebook.com/secondscntapp/

    SC1.jpgSC5.jpgSC6.jpg
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:53 AM #2
    linkman
    linkman is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    Aug 2011
    Location
    Austin, Texas, USA
    Age
    53
    Posts
    8,057

    Re: Interactive Video Stopwatch

    Hopefully that app comes with a floatie for your phone. I've seen too many phones take a swim straight to the bottom of the lake.
    Riding mostly Lake Austin

    1984 JS440 -- 1989 650sx -- 1991 X2 -- 1992 750sx -- 1995 900zxi (qty 2) -- 1995 X2

    Quote Originally Posted by cujo View Post
    God intended PWC to be two strokes, as well as dirt bikes, snowmobiles, and chain saws....
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 