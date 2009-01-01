Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Interactive Video Stopwatch #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2012 Location South Florida Posts 3 Interactive Video Stopwatch Didn't know where else to throw this up on the forum so hopefully a few of the members can take advantage of this app. New video stopwatch, great for racing, gaining a competitive edge, or just a tool for measuring time on the ski. The app was developed for BMX racing but has branched out to swimming, baseball & softball, track and field, and pretty much anything that requires measuring time. Give it a shot for free as I'm sure this community can take advantage of the awesome array of features. Thanks everyone and enjoy the Memorial Day weekend. Stay safe.

SC1.jpgSC5.jpgSC6.jpg #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2011 Location Austin, Texas, USA Age 53 Posts 8,057 Re: Interactive Video Stopwatch Hopefully that app comes with a floatie for your phone. I've seen too many phones take a swim straight to the bottom of the lake.



Originally Posted by cujo Originally Posted by God intended PWC to be two strokes, as well as dirt bikes, snowmobiles, and chain saws.... Riding mostly Lake Austin

