Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: '94 XP cooling question #1 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2007 Location oregon coast Posts 628 '94 XP cooling question My first Seadoo with a 657X engine. I ran it on a hose to make some adjustments. The head stays cool but the exhaust pipe gets to hot to hold. I noticed water was coming out of the large hose from the head, but nothing from the exhaust, and little from the telltale. Pinching the large head hose increased the telltale water and made the exhaust pipe bearable. The exhaust seems to get all it's water from the pump. Does it need to be in the water to cool properly? I don't have an owners manual to check the flushing process. Thanks for any advice. #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2015 Location Belton, TX Posts 2 Re: '94 XP cooling question Here's a link to the shop manuals:



http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=128441



I don't have that particular model (just finished my first rebuild of an '89 SP) but I looked at the manual and the cooling is hooked up similarly to my ski... specifically, the flush kit looks like it's factory installed on the XP model on the terminal return line of the cooling circuit, just before the water exits the rear of the craft. In order to get the shore cooling to flow backwards through the engine (e.g. "flush") you have to use a hose pincher on the portion of the cooling hose between your flush kit and the rear of the ski. If you don't pinch off that hose, water will mostly flow out the back and not go through the engine and exhaust. Saw this myself, first hand, when i fired up my ski for the first time yesterday.



