1996 wave venture 700 runs great, but not getting fuel or spark after I shut it off

Hi yall. I have a 96 wave venture 700. To start off, I am pretty mechanically inclined and this is my second ski. I need some direction, as Ive been stumped by this issue for a week now.



i rebuilt the carbs with mikuni kits (twice), just replaced both needle and seats, replaced all fuel lines and oil lines, and replaced all the intake gaskets.



the carbs are the cleanest Ive ever seen a carb! Lol I took my time rebuilding these carbs the second time so I could eliminate that issue.



So heres my issue, I start the ski and it runs great. I proceed to take off and it runs 40 mph+. Damn near keeps up with my wave venture 760. It runs perfect since it only has 67 hours on it, it almost feels like a brand new ski!



I then go back to the dock so I can pull plugs and check if Im running lean or rich. Both plugs have that beautiful brown thats not lean and not super rich. So I go to start it and it starts running on one cylinder (front cyl to be exact). I give it some throttle (about half) and it goes right back to running great on both cylinders.



I then slow down to idle and pulled the plug on the rear cylinder and it starts running like crap, so this means I have spark on both cylinders after I run it.



This seems like an intermittent problem. Since I start it up, it runs like crap, give it some gas and runs great on both cylinders, until I shut it off and start it back up again and it does the same thing.



When i rebuilt the carbs, I left the old springs in there because I dont have a pop off gauge yet.



When i rebuilt the carbs, I left the old springs in there because I dont have a pop off gauge yet.

Could this be a pop off issue? Spark plug wire issue? Any things else you guys can think of? I would appreciate it a lot if one of yall can lead me in the right direction. Thanks!

Could be a plug wire broken internally.....could also be a spark plug shorting after it gets hot. Try a new set of plugs first.



