Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 750sxi bog #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2017 Location Southern Cal Age 22 Posts 64 750sxi bog Hey guys. FINALLY got my 750 back on the water after over a year. It seems to be running weird. I'll give you the specs. Stock 96' 750sxi only thing I've done to it is the oil injection block off. Before my days on the lake I took apart and cleaned out the carbs. Put the ski in the water and it fired right up no choke. Let her warm up for a little bit and then when I slowly got on the the ski fell on its face, and died. Started it back up and the same thing fell on its face about 30% throttle. I managed to use the choke and turn it about 1/2 way and it ran WAY better. Checked the carb settings and they are stock per the information I found on this site. Half choke it runs good but still seems low. Once I get it going past 50% throttle it feels really good and fast but something doesn't seem right... any ideas? Crank seals are original from 96. 1990 650sx

