Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1996 seadoo xp #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2016 Location Sml Posts 4 1996 seadoo xp 1996 seadoo xp this is a old race ski in good condition but not perfect

has umi steering umi throttle umi start switch Neptune pipe ada head beach house single gauge hood hump seat tiny tach has 160 psi compression in both holes

less than 10 hours on rebuild 2,800 or best offer Attached Images IMG_0186.JPG (1.07 MB, 5 views)

IMG_0186.JPG (1.07 MB, 5 views) IMG_0184.JPG (1.09 MB, 5 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules