Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: SXR Wet Pipe Routing #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2007 Location Rocklin, CA Age 38 Posts 135 SXR Wet Pipe Routing I've researched for hours and found many different answers, wanted to see if somebody can offer some advice on my water routing for my wet pipe on my SXR? I had one years ago and can't remember how I set it up.

It's a stock head with single cooling.

The main ones I can't figure are:



- On the ski: fitting on front of head with flush fitting and rear overboard line

- On the pipe setup: fitting on top of head-pipe (right next to front fitting on head) and the one on the bottom of the head pipe



I've seen both methods:



- Fitting on the front of the head to the fitting on top of the head pipe, and the fitting on the bottom of the head pipe to the rear overboard line

- Fitting on the front of the head to the fitting on bottom of the head pipe, and the fitting on the top of the head pipe to the rear overboard line



I have the pump line going to the exhaust manifold which I am sure about, as well as the line from the stinger being tee'd right into the pisser line by the stock pisser



