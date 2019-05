Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: WTB: 8 pounds of unobtainium or eludium #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2011 Location Austin, Texas, USA Age 53 Posts 8,050 WTB: 8 pounds of unobtainium or eludium Need some for my Explosive Space Modulator. Also looking for any material that can serve for a massless flywheel. Will consider wishalloys as a substitute.



Originally Posted by cujo Originally Posted by God intended PWC to be two strokes, as well as dirt bikes, snowmobiles, and chain saws.... Riding mostly Lake Austin1984 JS440 -- 1989 650sx -- 1991 X2 -- 1992 750sx -- 1995 900zxi (qty 2) -- 1995 X2 #2 Top Dog Join Date Feb 2013 Location NorCal Posts 1,980 Blog Entries 1 Re: WTB: 8 pounds of unobtainium or eludium I have some. I will send you a money order for 5000 and after you cash it send 3000 back to me. triceps are the biceps of the back of your arm. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2011 Location Austin, Texas, USA Age 53 Posts 8,050 Re: WTB: 8 pounds of unobtainium or eludium Originally Posted by Quinc Originally Posted by I have some. I will send you a money order for 5000 and after you cash it send 3000 back to me.



Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
kotarbi

