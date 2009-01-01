Complete XP 787 Ebox With Micro Touch Water Injection
For SeaDoo 787 XP/X4 boats.
Came from a running ski, all OEM components with added Micro Touch rev limiter and water injection. Complete and ready to install. Comes with one Sea-Doo lanyard/key, solenoid & wiring (not pictured). All connections and terminals are in excellent condition. There is one mounting tab broken and one clip broken, still mounts and holds well. Seals very tight.
$315 shipped in the US. International is extra. PayPal or Venmo for payment.