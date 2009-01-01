|
It's now official
I'm an owner! After watching many people out on their skis having fun, We will be partaking in those activities now.
Picked up my toys yesterday
2018 GTI Base 90
2019 Wake 155
and a Bear double trailer
Now I need to start researching mods to make to the trailer for stowage of gas cans, coolers etc. Is there a section for trailer mods available?
