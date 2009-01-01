 Looking for 650sx cases and parts
  Today, 10:02 AM
207
    Looking for 650sx cases and parts

    Hey guys,

    Looking for the following:

    Pump housing and shaft

    crank cases

    cylinder block.


    I'm sure I'll be adding to the list, but for now this is what I'm looking for. Feel free to pm me what you have, and what youre looking to get.


    Thanks
    Last edited by 207; Today at 10:07 AM.
  Today, 10:10 AM
DA BACH
    Re: Looking for 650sx cases and parts

    I have a short block that would need to be rebuilt


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
  Today, 10:19 AM
207
    Re: Looking for 650sx cases and parts

    pm'd
