 Boy did I Just Screw up Hydro locked my buddy 2015 VX Crusier with a Forklift
  1. Today, 09:11 PM #1
    dishearted
    Boy did I Just Screw up Hydro locked my buddy 2015 VX Crusier with a Forklift

    I think I just Hydro locked my Buddy's 2015 vx crusier when I got the nose to low changing trailers with my little 1000 pounder fork lift. It won't do a thing now and I just changed the oil and now it's low. Can I just take the plugs out and blow the oil it out like you do with a 2 stroke when you get water in it? PLEASE HELP?
  2. Today, 09:32 PM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Re: Boy did I Just Screw up Hydro locked my buddy 2015 VX Crusier with a Forklift

    When did it run last ??
