Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: JS 550 for sale, 81006 #1 Resident Guru Join Date Jun 2009 Location PW, CO Age 48 Posts 1,073 JS 550 for sale, 81006 1986 js550, runs out of the water.

Ocean pro cylinder

Jetsport head

West coast exhaust manifold

West coast red fuel tank

3 piece kerker pipe

Ocean pro 45* intake manifold

Quadfin ride plate

Scoop intake

Stainless impeller

Full hull and nose braces



700.00 obo Attached Images IMG_20190505_180233565.jpg (2.31 MB, 1 views)

IMG_20190505_180233565.jpg (2.31 MB, 1 views) IMG_20190516_104020727.jpg (3.99 MB, 1 views) Those who will beat their swords into plows, will plow for those who do not.



