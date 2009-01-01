|
WTB seadoo boat ride plate
I need the driver's side ride plate from a 2000 seadoo challenger -- the 14.5 version with the twin 717s.
I will pay $250 shipped to me in Michigan for a nice 1. PM me for my phone number to text pics to.
thanks in advance
Jim
Here is a list of boats that came with the same plate (per an internet site...):
Assemblies where 204120094 is used
