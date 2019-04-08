Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Yamaha Parts For Sale #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 50 Posts 7,908 Blog Entries 5 Yamaha Parts For Sale Assorted Yamaha parts for sale. Prices include continental US shipping. I take PayPal.



Stubby pump cone with bolts for 144mm pump, $35.

650/701 6m6/61x matched set combo of flywheel and bendix, excellent shape, $75.

701 62T complete OEM exhaust, $80.

R&D Pro-Series Intake Grate from 1994 Raider, $60.

Yamaha 133mm Pump & Tunnel from 650LX, also fits WR500 and Wave Jammer, see dings on impeller and stator veins, missing intake grate, $80.

Skat-Trak 13/16 impeller for 144mm pumps, $80.



