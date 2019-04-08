|
Assorted Yamaha parts for sale. Prices include continental US shipping. I take PayPal.
Stubby pump cone with bolts for 144mm pump, $35.
650/701 6m6/61x matched set combo of flywheel and bendix, excellent shape, $75.
701 62T complete OEM exhaust, $80.
R&D Pro-Series Intake Grate from 1994 Raider, $60.
Yamaha 133mm Pump & Tunnel from 650LX, also fits WR500 and Wave Jammer, see dings on impeller and stator veins, missing intake grate, $80.
Skat-Trak 13/16 impeller for 144mm pumps, $80.
