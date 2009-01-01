Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Someone please HELP ! Will PayPal$ - 97 Tigershark Daytona 770 cooling line disaster #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2019 Location British Columbia, Canada Posts 1 Someone please HELP ! Will PayPal$ - 97 Tigershark Daytona 770 cooling line disaster I am having the hardest time finding any accurate information about the correct routing of water cooling lines for my jet ski motor. I have spent over a week scouring forums and google searches for a diagram or description of the system. The biggest issue is I am finding conflicting information in the forums about what is correct. I have found multiple pictures of 770s for sale with the hoses hooked up different ways from one ski to the next. I have found hand drawn diagrams that proved to be wrong with more research. I have bought a manual for the ski and it does not show a clear hose routing diagram. I have also looked at parts diagrams online and they also lack the clarity I desire.



The tigershark motor/pump etc has been swapped into a mini aluminum jet boat, I do not have a single piece of the cooling system so I am starting from scratch. Parts diagrams show a restrictor in one of the lines, is that something I need to source to make his work correctly?



If anyone has a diagram or description of how it goes I will even pay for it, this is the only thing stopping me from running this boat, I really dont want to overheat my new motor by doing this incorrect.



Any help is is greatly appreciated.



Thank you.



Jason



