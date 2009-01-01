|
I dream skis
89 Kawasaki 650SX parts Im looking for
I am looking for the cap for the tube for in the engine compartment where you keep the registration.
Looking for either a stock Head or an aftermarket high compression head (pump gas) Mariner, westcoast, any of the aftermarket heads without changeable domes.
Please PM me
Thanks!
If it aint broke...don't fix it!!!!
