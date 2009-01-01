HOLY COW, A JETMATE THREAD THAT ISN'T UNDER THE "CATCH ALL JETMATE THREAD"
OK, all kidding aside. I have a factory oem electric bilge pump in my 89' JetMate, it works fine. But every once in a while I notice if it runs dry (no water in the hull) then water is introduced, it won't always pump out, but its still on and cycling, weird.
I can turn the switch off then on and its fine, is this considered a "burn out when run dry" or is it time to upgrade to a new pump because the gremlins are in this 30 year old bilge pump?
And while on the subject, anyone know what the GPH is on these oem pumps?