 Kawasaki JetMate oem bilge question
  Today, 10:32 AM #1
    stonehenge
    stonehenge is offline
    Frequent Poster stonehenge's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2004
    Location
    San Dimas
    Posts
    198

    Kawasaki JetMate oem bilge question

    HOLY COW, A JETMATE THREAD THAT ISN'T UNDER THE "CATCH ALL JETMATE THREAD"



    OK, all kidding aside. I have a factory oem electric bilge pump in my 89' JetMate, it works fine. But every once in a while I notice if it runs dry (no water in the hull) then water is introduced, it won't always pump out, but its still on and cycling, weird.

    I can turn the switch off then on and its fine, is this considered a "burn out when run dry" or is it time to upgrade to a new pump because the gremlins are in this 30 year old bilge pump?

    And while on the subject, anyone know what the GPH is on these oem pumps?
