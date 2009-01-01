Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki JetMate oem bilge question #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2004 Location San Dimas Posts 198 Kawasaki JetMate oem bilge question HOLY COW, A JETMATE THREAD THAT ISN'T UNDER THE "CATCH ALL JETMATE THREAD"







OK, all kidding aside. I have a factory oem electric bilge pump in my 89' JetMate, it works fine. But every once in a while I notice if it runs dry (no water in the hull) then water is introduced, it won't always pump out, but its still on and cycling, weird.



I can turn the switch off then on and its fine, is this considered a "burn out when run dry" or is it time to upgrade to a new pump because the gremlins are in this 30 year old bilge pump?



And while on the subject, anyone know what the GPH is on these oem pumps? Attached Images 20190520144120282.jpg (559.4 KB, 2 views) The only problem with socialism is, you eventually run out of other people's money.

