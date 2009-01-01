|
1998 GSX LTD cooling hose?
Hi guys, my 98 GSX Limited silver 951 blew up the base cylinder gasket. Adding up the hours since the previous owner replaced the engine at 87hrs, this SBT engine only lasted 59 hours before it crapped out... ANYWHO.. while installing a new base gasket I ran into two issues:
1-Do I need to lubricate anything inside the crankshaft block other than adding the 40ml of oil in the counterbalance plug?
2-Right above this counterbalance plug, an 8mm hose (number 415080700 in the engine diagram) comes out of the block and goes all the way to the back to the pump. Is this hose supposed to be unobstructed? Mine is completely clogged but I don't understand the function of this hose and I don't want to unclog it by force at the pump and screw something else. Thank you!
