Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1998 GSX LTD cooling hose? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2014 Location Temecula Age 43 Posts 47 1998 GSX LTD cooling hose? Hi guys, my 98 GSX Limited silver 951 blew up the base cylinder gasket. Adding up the hours since the previous owner replaced the engine at 87hrs, this SBT engine only lasted 59 hours before it crapped out... ANYWHO.. while installing a new base gasket I ran into two issues:

1-Do I need to lubricate anything inside the crankshaft block other than adding the 40ml of oil in the counterbalance plug?

2-Right above this counterbalance plug, an 8mm hose (number 415080700 in the engine diagram) comes out of the block and goes all the way to the back to the pump. Is this hose supposed to be unobstructed? Mine is completely clogged but I don't understand the function of this hose and I don't want to unclog it by force at the pump and screw something else. Thank you! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 6 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules