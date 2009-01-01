 2005 SXR GroupK 850
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 04:33 PM #1
    ericnaustin
    ericnaustin is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2015
    Location
    Austin, TX
    Age
    48
    Posts
    18

    2005 SXR GroupK 850

    2206BC4F-5B80-4DB6-A1E9-31815196AB6B.jpeg

    GroupK 850 with pump gas porting.
    R&D head, wet pipe, lightweight charging flywheel, v-force reeds, new intake manifold (need to confirm), Mitsubishi CDI R-9, tiny tach w max rpm, Blowsion Thrust force pump cone, Skat track stainless prop, R&D intake grate, pump has dual cooling lines, jet nozzle bored, Blowsion fuel pickup, flow control valve, 3 water by pass, Blowsion air filters, primer, steering plate, handle bars, Blowsion throttle, hand pole spring.

    Just ordered new battery. Will check compression and take to lake and confirm running great before I put up for sale next week.

    What is this ski worth? I added up all the parts and it came to 5k. I understand you only get back a minimum on what you spend.
    Never used the ski that much but enjoyed building it up.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:35 PM #2
    ericnaustin
    ericnaustin is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2015
    Location
    Austin, TX
    Age
    48
    Posts
    18

    Re: 2005 SXR GroupK 850

    I will post exterior pictures. Exterior is good condition.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 04:44 PM #3
    92Kawasaki750SS
    92Kawasaki750SS is online now
    PWCToday Guru 92Kawasaki750SS's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    United States
    Age
    34
    Posts
    377

    Re: 2005 SXR GroupK 850

    I'd say to the right person if the outside is clean it should be worth 5k.

    Sent from my SM-N920V using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 