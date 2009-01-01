Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 2005 SXR GroupK 850 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2015 Location Austin, TX Age 48 Posts 18 2005 SXR GroupK 850 2206BC4F-5B80-4DB6-A1E9-31815196AB6B.jpeg



GroupK 850 with pump gas porting.

R&D head, wet pipe, lightweight charging flywheel, v-force reeds, new intake manifold (need to confirm), Mitsubishi CDI R-9, tiny tach w max rpm, Blowsion Thrust force pump cone, Skat track stainless prop, R&D intake grate, pump has dual cooling lines, jet nozzle bored, Blowsion fuel pickup, flow control valve, 3 water by pass, Blowsion air filters, primer, steering plate, handle bars, Blowsion throttle, hand pole spring.



Just ordered new battery. Will check compression and take to lake and confirm running great before I put up for sale next week.



What is this ski worth? I added up all the parts and it came to 5k. I understand you only get back a minimum on what you spend.

Never used the ski that much but enjoyed building it up. #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2015 Location Austin, TX Age 48 Posts 18 Re: 2005 SXR GroupK 850 I will post exterior pictures. Exterior is good condition. #3 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2015 Location United States Age 34 Posts 377 Re: 2005 SXR GroupK 850 I'd say to the right person if the outside is clean it should be worth 5k.



