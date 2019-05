Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 03 F12X turbo stuck after setting all winter #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2009 Location nc Posts 491 03 F12X turbo stuck after setting all winter Had this ski 3 years now and this is the first time the turbo was stuck after setting all winter. I winterized the ski by the book and sprayed a bunch of CRC 656 into the turbo just like last winter. So why did this happen? I sprayed a bunch into it and used a 9mm deep socket to spin it free. Is there something I should be doing differently? Maybe spray it once a month through the winter or something?



