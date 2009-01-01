Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Aftermarket kill switch for a 650SX #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2015 Location Nazareth, Texas Age 23 Posts 19 Aftermarket kill switch for a 650SX My 650s throttle cord is currently held tight to keep the jetski from running away when i fall off, however Id like to return it to a state in which it can idle. Ive looked for kill switches from a 650ts but they seem to be worth more than gold and i dont feel like paying 160 dollars for a piece of plastic. Are there any guides or instructions anywhere on how to wire in a killswitch from a different kawasaki or superjet? I am very inexperienced with electric work on jetskis so the easiest possible way would be the best. Thanks for the help #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Wisconsin Age 25 Posts 10 Re: Aftermarket kill switch for a 650SX I believe I bought a 550 kill switch wired it and then bought a new face that allows a tether for about $30 more. All together it was under $100. Last edited by ihazyi; Today at 03:14 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 1 guests) 1983, PrickofMisery Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

