Aftermarket kill switch for a 650SX
My 650s throttle cord is currently held tight to keep the jetski from running away when i fall off, however Id like to return it to a state in which it can idle. Ive looked for kill switches from a 650ts but they seem to be worth more than gold and i dont feel like paying 160 dollars for a piece of plastic. Are there any guides or instructions anywhere on how to wire in a killswitch from a different kawasaki or superjet? I am very inexperienced with electric work on jetskis so the easiest possible way would be the best. Thanks for the help
Re: Aftermarket kill switch for a 650SX
I believe I bought a 550 kill switch wired it and then bought a new face that allows a tether for about $30 more. All together it was under $100.
