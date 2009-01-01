 Aftermarket kill switch for a 650SX
  Today, 01:11 PM
    VaultBoy
    VaultBoy is offline
    PWCToday Newbie VaultBoy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    Nazareth, Texas
    Age
    23
    Posts
    19

    Aftermarket kill switch for a 650SX

    My 650s throttle cord is currently held tight to keep the jetski from running away when i fall off, however Id like to return it to a state in which it can idle. Ive looked for kill switches from a 650ts but they seem to be worth more than gold and i dont feel like paying 160 dollars for a piece of plastic. Are there any guides or instructions anywhere on how to wire in a killswitch from a different kawasaki or superjet? I am very inexperienced with electric work on jetskis so the easiest possible way would be the best. Thanks for the help
  Today, 03:11 PM
    ihazyi
    ihazyi is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2017
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Age
    25
    Posts
    10

    Re: Aftermarket kill switch for a 650SX

    I believe I bought a 550 kill switch wired it and then bought a new face that allows a tether for about $30 more. All together it was under $100.
