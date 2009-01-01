Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Seadoo GTX Beeps Without Key #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2005 Location Coronado, CA Posts 22 Seadoo GTX Beeps Without Key After sitting in my driveway for a several months my 2005 Seadoo GTX suddenly started beeping as though the key fob was on (it wasnt).

Neighbors described it but thinking it was an alarm in my garage. It all happened while I was out of town so by the time I got to it the battery was dead. When I began charging it back up the ignition beeping resumed.

I disconnected the battery terminal and gave it a full charge. When I reconnected the terminal of course it resumed again but I also tried to start it but it also would not fire up.

Tried multiple times and finally gave up and disconnected it again and went to grab a beer...

Anybody heard of an issue like this before and/or got an idea where to start troubleshooting it

