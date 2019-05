Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: Kawasaki Small Pin top end Rebuild #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2018 Location East Side Michigan Age 26 Posts 127 Kawasaki Small Pin top end Rebuild Picked up a 750 motor, needs new crank and top end.



Anyone interested in doing a top end for me? Considered doing the whole SBT motor exchange. Maybe will just do the re-manufactured crank from SBT. I like this offer. Donít have time to do it myself right now.



SBT is the absolute last route I'd go for a rebuild. Look and try to find a clean used OEM crank before going to rebuild it. Any local machine shop could handle boring your cylinder. For new pistons, I believe you can buy OEM oversized or wsm pistons are fine for mostly stock setup



Chris Newmiller (mcn6 on here) is an excellent choice for us form members here. He's located out of Oregon but offers good prices and always gives you tons of data. Usually when I send stuff his way it's for porting, but he so completely dimensionally checks things over, I have started to send cylinders I need just a bore / hone on too. Extra shipping money is well worth the peace of mind.

#4 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2015 Location Huntsville AL Posts 467 Re: Kawasaki Small Pin top end Rebuild the deal on fullboreonline seems pretty good, honestly.



fullbore does great work and is not too far from you.go that route.



