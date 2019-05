Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: R12x hull repair #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2019 Location Soflo Age 31 Posts 1 R12x hull repair What's up everyone. New to the forum and need some help with fixing the worn out hull.. looks like the previous owner beached the ski alot and the bottom is completely down the the fiber.. been looking thru the threads but cant find anything on hull repair and I'm not to firmilier with the plastic reinforced fiber that's on these ski's.. thanks in advance #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2003 Location JACKSONVILLE FL. Posts 4,978 Blog Entries 1 Re: R12x hull repair The sand has worn through the Gel Coat to the substrate below it. As long as there are no cracks or gouges, you can just paint it. The paint is not as tough as the gel coat, but a whole lot easier to apply. Honda Pilot NAVI

