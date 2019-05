Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650sx Sudco 42 jetting? #1 Top Dog Join Date Feb 2013 Location NorCal Posts 1,971 Blog Entries 1 650sx Sudco 42 jetting? Picked up a new to me ski and my first non Mikuni SBN carb. Hoping you guys can help me confirm the jetting is in the ball park.

-650sx bored .5 over

-PJS exhaust

-PJS dual outlet water box

-Single Sudco carb, port matched to intake manifold.

Current Jetting:

Pilot 82

Main 152

Seat 1.6

-And any recommendations on jetting if I run TNT chamber?

IMG_20190519_170817932.jpg

IMG_20190519_170800604.jpg

