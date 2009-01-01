Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Melted Exhaust Hose.. Help! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2019 Location Kentucky Age 25 Posts 1 Melted Exhaust Hose.. Help! I bought a 95 Seadoo SPX for crazy cheap.. I traded a cheapo shotgun and $260 cash and took her home running with a title and trailer.



First time I took her out into the water it wouldn't start so I replaced all the fuel lines and the pisser hoses and took it back out, bogs at half throttle so I took it back home rebuilt the carbs, took it out today and ran PERFECT.. EXCEPT, the exhaust got super hot and melted the hose after the water box and the hose before the box was on its way so I pulled it back onto the trailer and now I'm here. I have done some searching but cant find any definite answers. I haven't replaced any other clear hosing other than the hose coming off the head and the one on the top of the exhaust, could this be an issue?



What do you guys think could have caused this?



I have attached a photo of the water box and melted hose. You can see it looks like water or something has ran down the back of the water box from that hose. Attached Images IMG_8379.jpg (4.18 MB, 8 views) #2 Resident Guru Join Date Jun 2006 Location PA Age 59 Posts 821 Re: Melted Exhaust Hose.. Help! You bought an older used boat. Hoses don't live forever, even under the best conditions. Best to renew initially, because you don't know the true age usually.



You didn't say if you've owned a pwc before, but there are typically two points at which water is directed into the exhaust stream for cooling. Hose meltdown is a clue something isn't injecting correctly. I say "typically", since I don't have explicit knowledge of your boat's cooling design, and the designs changed often. Sniff around for a manual posted online, or maybe parts diagrams will offer enough info to determine where the hoses route. In my exhaust manifold, the injection and cooling jacket ports are very close together, and could be misconnected easily of you don't pay attention.



