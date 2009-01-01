 Flywheel Need to be Removed to Split Crankcase? 750sx
    keck
    Flywheel Need to be Removed to Split Crankcase? 750sx

    Does the flywheel need to be removed to split the crankcase? Only trying to replace the crank seals. I have a coupler tool and removed the first bolt by the flywheel. Do I need to take out the entire flywheel?

    I don't have a flywheel removal tool / bolt.

    fly2.jpeg

    fly.jpeg
    WFO Speedracer
    Re: Flywheel Need to be Removed to Split Crankcase? 750sx

    Yes, how exactly would you replace the front crankshaft seal if you didn't remove the flywheel , Magic ?
    keck
    Re: Flywheel Need to be Removed to Split Crankcase? 750sx

    Yes, how exactly would you replace the front crankshaft seal if you didn't remove the flywheel , Magic ?
    First time doing this. Have a manual, trying to figure it out. Not sure how to remove the flywheel; hence why asking.
    JonnyX2
    Re: Flywheel Need to be Removed to Split Crankcase? 750sx

    You need to remove it to get at the front seal, as WFO pointed out. The flywheel removal bolt is an 18mm x 1.5 hardened bolt. Specialty hardware stores or bolt companies online are your best bet for something less expensive than the one you would buy from Kawi.
    keck
    Re: Flywheel Need to be Removed to Split Crankcase? 750sx

    You need to remove it to get at the front seal, as WFO pointed out. The flywheel removal bolt is an 18mm x 1.5 hardened bolt. Specialty hardware stores or bolt companies online are your best bet for something less expensive than the one you would buy from Kawi.
    Thanks, just ordered one.
