Flywheel Need to be Removed to Split Crankcase? 750sx

Does the flywheel need to be removed to split the crankcase? Only trying to replace the crank seals. I have a coupler tool and removed the first bolt by the flywheel. Do I need to take out the entire flywheel?



I don't have a flywheel removal tool / bolt.



fly2.jpeg



Yes, how exactly would you replace the front crankshaft seal if you didn't remove the flywheel , Magic ?

You need to remove it to get at the front seal, as WFO pointed out. The flywheel removal bolt is an 18mm x 1.5 hardened bolt. Specialty hardware stores or bolt companies online are your best bet for something less expensive than the one you would buy from Kawi.

