Flywheel Need to be Removed to Split Crankcase? 750sx
Does the flywheel need to be removed to split the crankcase? Only trying to replace the crank seals. I have a coupler tool and removed the first bolt by the flywheel. Do I need to take out the entire flywheel?
I don't have a flywheel removal tool / bolt.
-
Re: Flywheel Need to be Removed to Split Crankcase? 750sx
Yes, how exactly would you replace the front crankshaft seal if you didn't remove the flywheel , Magic ?
-
Re: Flywheel Need to be Removed to Split Crankcase? 750sx
First time doing this. Have a manual, trying to figure it out. Not sure how to remove the flywheel; hence why asking.
-
Re: Flywheel Need to be Removed to Split Crankcase? 750sx
You need to remove it to get at the front seal, as WFO pointed out. The flywheel removal bolt is an 18mm x 1.5 hardened bolt. Specialty hardware stores or bolt companies online are your best bet for something less expensive than the one you would buy from Kawi.
-
Re: Flywheel Need to be Removed to Split Crankcase? 750sx
Thanks, just ordered one.
